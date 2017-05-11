Kings fall to Tomahawks

The Orillia Experience Nissan Kings are off to a slow start in their Ontario Lacrosse Association Jr. B season. Playing three of their first four games on the road has not helped.

On Wednesday night, a disastrous second period in which host Mississauga outscored the Kings 6-0 proved the team's undoing as the Tomahawks cruised to a 10-7 win in the penalty-filled game at Port Credit Arena. With the win, the Tomahawks improve to a perfect 4-0 on the young season.

Thanks to a pair of first-period power-play goals, the visitors jumped out to a 3-2 advantage after the first frame. But after Mississauga's dominant second period, the Kings could not recover and, despite outscoring the hosts 4-2 in the final frame, ended up on the wrong side of the scoresheet when the final buzzer sounded.

In the midst of the onslaught in the middle stanza, goalie Cam Murphy was pulled in favour of newly-signed netminder Dylan O'Rourke who came in and settled things down and played well in a relief role. The Kings' defence, buoyed by the return of Parker Bowman to the lineup, was strong.

Orillia rookie Mitchell Pellarin scored his first two goals in Jr. B lacrosse to help spark the offence for the Kings. Veteran Trent Boyd also potted a pair for the Kings, while single goals were tallied by Dallin Blunt, Teagan Meredith and Chris McLaughlin. Boyd and Meredith led all playmakers with two assists apiece.

The Kings' attack missed veteran left shooters, Tyler Goodchild and team-leading scorer Matthew Campbell, who both were unable to play due to previous work commitments.

Orillia scored three times in 14 power-play opportunities, while the Tomahawks tallied four goals in their 10-man-advantage opportunities. In light of all the penalties, there wasn't much flow to the game as both teams shuttled players in and out of their regular roles as a result of the many infractions.

With the defeat, the Kings' record falls to 1-3 but each game has been close; the team has been outscored 39-34 in the four tight contests. Orillia hopes home-floor advantage will help them get back into the win column. They will host the Brampton Excelsiors (2-3) Friday night at Rotary Place. Game time is 8 p.m.

