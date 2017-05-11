Cheyenne White was afraid of horses until she got a chance to interact with one.

"I learned that they're not as scary as I thought they were," said the 13-year-old Orillia youth, who took advantage of the therapeutic-riding program offered by the Horse Sanctuary at Stonegate Farm in Warminster.

Instead, White said, the experience was calming.

"I felt I was in control, and it made me feel safe," she said about her participation in the program from August until October last year. "I loved being able to interact with horses and being able to take care of them."

Kids participating in the program, which started three years ago, are able to take free riding lessons and learn about horse grooming, said Tyhme Thompson, a child and youth worker at the Orillia Youth Centre, adding that for the last two years, the youth centre has shown support for the sanctuary through its annual fundraiser dinner and silent auction.

"All the proceeds go strictly toward the therapeutic-riding program and the horse-rescue program offered by the Horse Sanctuary at Stonegate Farm," she said.

Run by co-owners and co-founders Lillian Tepera, professor at Georgian College, and Robert Timlin, construction manager, the Horse Sanctuary at Stonegate Farm rescues horses no longer needed by their owners and rehabilitates them to become part of the therapeutic program, which is also offered to users of Couchiching Jubilee House services.

This year's fundraiser is being hosted May 13 at Geneva Event Centre. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the evening will feature cocktails, dinner, a performance by local band Coconut Navy and silent auction items donated by local businesses.

With about 100 guests already registered, Thompson said, there is still room for 10 more with $35 tickets available at the door on the day.

Having taken advantage of the program as a private user for six years, she said, she could see the effectiveness of it.

"A therapeutic horse, in my personal experience, is much calmer and is able to respond better to your body," Thompson said. "I ride bareback, so the horse can sense that I'm up there, but it doesn't spook as easily. It's also easier to manage and to control. There's a spiritual and emotional aspects of the therapeutic program as well. It's kind of like telling the horse all your secrets, and they won't tell anyone."

The program is very popular among youth, she noted. And many of those who have already taken the program return to help out and train others participating for the first time.

Eric Akers is one such volunteer.

"It was scary at first because I've never been around a horse," said the 15-year-old, who took part in therapeutic riding for the first time last year and will be going back this year to help out at the sanctuary as a way to thank the owners. "I thought it was going to trample me or something."

Once Akers interacted with horses, while helping groom them and take them for exercise runs, his fears abated. He began to feel the positive effects of the program.

"It calmed me down," Akers said. "All the bad things in life just drifted away when I was with the horses."

Both he and White said the experience taught them they should always look at trying new things.

The seven-week program that begins May 18 is open to all Orillia and area youth. For more information and registration, contact Thompson at 705-325-8082.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog