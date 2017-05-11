RICHMOND HILL -

Francesca Matus had a big heart, radiant smile and a zest for life.

That’s what those who knew and loved the 52-year-old focused on while celebrating her life at Marshall Funeral Home on Thursday.

But simmering just beneath the surface was the darkness that befell the mother of two — found slain with her American boyfriend in Belize last week — and the unanswered questions about her untimely death.

“I really admired Francesca,” one old friend, who chose not to be named, said after the Christian service. “She was such a free spirit.”

“Her death has really made me take stock of my life,” the friend said, adding she now has a greater appreciation for her relationships and for life.

Matus, the mother of 22-year-old twin sons, split her time between a lakehouse in Keswick and her seaside villa in Belize, where she wintered.

Matus and her boyfriend — Drew DeVoursney, 36, a former marine from Georgia — disappeared April 26 after a night out at Scotty’s Bar & Grill in Corozal, one day before she was due to fly home to Canada.

The couple were found bound and strangled to death in a sugarcane field May 1.

Another Canadian, John Deshaies, 54, was taken into custody as a person of interest but not charged. The Barrie man, who rented the lower half of Matus’ Belize home with his girlfriend and their two kids, has vehemently denied any involvement in the grisly double murder.

More than 200 mourners attended Matus’ memorial, many still visibly stunned and wondering if Matus was targeted or if the killer wanted her boyfriend dead and she was just collateral damage.

However, one close friend who spoke during the service, urged friends and family to set their tears aside and cherish their happy memories of Matus because that’s what she would have wanted.

Matus’ favourite flower was the sunflower, which always faces the sun, the friend said, explaining it seems only fitting since “she always looked on the bright side of things.”

She described Matus as “elegant and sexy” but also capable of rolling up her sleeves, tossing construction materials in the back of her SUV and renovating her own home.

Another friend remembered how much she enjoyed her many vacations with Matus, whether it was sipping pina coladas together on a terrace in Wasaga Beach, drinking wine by a crackling fire in a Blue Mountain chalet or finding their way around Greek Islands and Italian towns.

