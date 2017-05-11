Business owner finds passion in small enterprise

She didn't know what she wanted to do. How could she? How could a teenaged girl who, just a short while ago, was riding her bike around Uptergrove, hurrying off to gymnastics classes, deciding what she wanted to do with the rest of her life?

It should be something you're passionate about, her mother said. And if Nicole Birch was passionate about anything it was fashion. Spending her paycheques from McDonald's and later Jack and Maddy's on clothes, a new top to wear out to dinner, something irresistible picked up on sale.

As women and girls and have done through the ages. Partly because it is their nature and partly because for a long time, throughout history, appearance was often a woman's only power, shopping the only adventure allowed, a fashion statement her only voice.

A form-flattering dress or a fetching hat could be a life-changing event. Might catch the eye of a good man, mean the difference between poverty and security, a place to belong and obscurity.

Cinderella's glass slippers walked her from the ashes to the arms of a prince. Swanning around in green velvet drapes won Scarlett O'Hara access to Rhett Butler's assets. Princess Diana's ability to carry off a couture gown kept the cameras clicking.

Fashion can open the door to a world of possibilities. And Nicole plucked up the courage to march across the threshold. Marched into Studio Eleven one day before Christmas, knowing Ruth Germain (former store owner and subject of a previous column) had her funky clothing shop up for sale. Nicole having paid her dues, studied the business of fashion at Seneca College (where she learned everything from buying, bookkeeping, and management to being on the floor). Lived in Toronto, loving the kaleidoscope of people. Worked as a buying assistant at Zellers head office in Brampton, thrilled to have her first job in the industry, soaking up every scrap of knowledge. Worked in Vaughan for Jones of New York. A girl from rural Ontario tossing her hat in the air like Mary Tyler Moore.

But it was hard to keep it there: Zellers was overtaken by Target, Jones of New York closed. A temporary job in the home improvement industry wasn't where Nicole wanted to be.

Time to take that bold step. Time to try her hand at running a business in Orillia. A place to settle down, a place to bloom on established roots (Nicole's parents run the Pennzoil oil change centre on Memorial Avenue), to take her place among the main street merchants. And when summer settles in, to raise Studio Eleven's big garage door and truly be part of the Sunshine City, welcome shoppers of all ages to her fashion den.

For it's not one of those upscale minimalist venues with a few understated pieces of clothing hanging on a few stark racks. It's a warm, fanciful place, a sort of tiny emporium still bearing much of its former owner's flair. Ruth, who has been "so helpful, worked so closely" with Nicole, introducing her to vendors and suppliers, still designing jewelry for the store, original scarves.

So that between former and current owner there is a lot to explore in that small space, scores of playful socks, racks of flowing dresses, crinoline skirts, and corset tops. A screen showing what's happening on the runway, stuffed animals, umbrellas, salt and pepper shakers.

Fashion, Nicole says, is a chance to express yourself. A chance to say what you're all about without saying a word.

And though 27 is relatively young to venture into business, Nicole is buttressed by family and friends, by her own confidence and optimism. And perhaps 27 is an auspicious age. That being the age Coco Chanel happened to be when she opened her first shop on Rue Cambon.

Coco, like Nicole, knew that fashion is about being alive.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.