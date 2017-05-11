Bike ride with heart
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Orillia Secondary School staff and students enjoyed a sojourn through Couchiching Park and its environs Thursday aboard the Heart and Stroke Foundation Big Bike Ride. The school's Bike Hawks team raised more than $1,000 for the charity.
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES
Orillia Secondary School staff and students enjoyed a sojourn through Couchiching Park and its environs Thursday aboard the Heart and Stroke Foundation Big Bike Ride. The school's Bike Hawks team raised more than $1,000 for the charity.