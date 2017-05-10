Welcome wagon

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Ira Matthews, who suffers from severe glaucoma as well as heart issues, said he was taken aback when someone stole the small blue wagon he used to haul groceries and laundry from his downtown residence last week. Matthews, who said his disability payments make it impossible for him to afford cabs, received a 'new-to-me' wagon from Wilkie's Bakery owners Gerry and Sandi. "It was their kids' wagon so it's kind of like an heirloom," said Matthews, adding he was extremely grateful for the gift, which he has already adorned with his first name.