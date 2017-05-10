Two new headliners for Mariposa Folk Festival

Two new acts have been announced for this year's Mariposa Folk Festival.

Ruth B. and Whitehorse will perform at the July event, joining previously announced headliners the Barenaked Ladies, Bruce Cockburn, Matt Andersen and The Last Waltz - A Musical Celebration of The Band.

According to an artist profile, Ruth B. has emerged as a vital artist whose trademark vocal style and vivid songwriting narratives have set the tone for even more alluring reveals.

Whitehorse, meanwhile, "hails from a part of the musical cosmos somewhere between the universes of folk and rock" and features the twin stars of husband-and-wife team Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland.

The festival runs July 7 to 9 at Orillia's Tudhope Park. For more information, visit mariposafolk.com.