Township tackling emerald ash borer

It might be small, but it sure packs a punch.

Municipalities like Oro-Medonte Township are working hard to combat the emerald ash borer, a pesky little insect that has killed millions of trees in Ontario since 2002. The bug was first discovered in Simcoe County in 2013 and in Oro-Medonte a year later.

Shawn Binns, the township's operations and community services director, said the emerald ash borer poses a very real economic and environmental threat throughout the township on both public and private lands.

Starting Monday, crews started removing selected trees from Highway 11 to Lake Simcoe between Eight Mile Point and Shanty Bay. Trees marked with an "X" are considered infected and will be taken down an effort to address the potential public-safety hazards.

"We've got a full action plan in place," Binns said, noting the township replaces trees it takes down to ensure the forest canopy remains vibrant.

"Every year, we do a risk assessment. This will be an ongoing program for us for years to come."

The County of Simcoe monitors the ash emerald borer's infestation and "we update the county on what we're finding."

This year, the township has allocated $50,000 to remove affected trees.

But while the township will be removing the selected trees from its property, Oro-Medonte residents and businesses are responsible for managing or removing trees on their own properties.

"Property owners will have to do the same thing," Binns said, noting the larvae of the emerald ash borer feed on the living tissue below the bark of an ash tree called the cambium.

This, in turn, disrupts the flow of nutrients and water within the tree causing crown die back, epicormic shoots, peeling bark and death in sometimes as little as one to two years, according to the county, which notes the insect attacks and kills trees of all sizes and ages resulting in the death of almost every tree it infects.

Orillia parks manager John McMullen said that the city hasn't yet been hit by the emerald ash borer.

But with 30% of its trees being ash, the bug will likely come here eventually.

That's one reason the city has inoculated a number of large ash trees in Couchiching Beach, Tudhope and Kitchener parks.

But the remedy isn't cheap, costing upwards of $500 per tree. As well, the the inoculation process must be started before the insect invades the tree and must be repeated every two years.

More information about emerald ash borer can be found at simcoe.ca/eab.

