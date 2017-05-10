Tartan marks trio of anniversaries

Stripes of blue and green with splashes of yellow, red and white, are colours that make up Orillia's official tartan.

"Tartans have grown from being just Scottish now," said Bill Waddell, Orillia resident and member of the Scottish Festival committee. "Our history in Canada and in the Orillia region involves a lot of Scottish immigration."

As Canada is a mosaic of many cultures, he said, there is nothing more of a mosaic than a tartan.

"And that, to me, represents Canada, or at the very least, the Scottish contribution to Canada," said Waddell.

Traditionally, a tartan is a woven cloth worn as a kilt, scarf or blanket, the colours of which represent a certain region of Scotland.

"Typically, if you lived in an area where the madder plant was growing, and it was used as a dye, then the tartan would have more reds," said Waddell. "So a family that was living in that area could be recognized by that."

To make Orillia's tartan unique, he and Chuck Penny, also member of Scottish Festival committee, designed the pattern using the city's official colours: blue and green.

"With the nickname of Sunshine City, I knew there was going to be yellow. With that, I added red and white for the Canadian flag, since we're sharing our 150th anniversary with the country," said Waddell, explaining the use of the other three colours.

But why a tartan?

"The rationale is, in sharing the 150th anniversary with Canada and celebrating the 40th anniversary of Orillia's Scottish Festival, it was a good time to create this tartan and have it available to represent Orillia throughout the city and the rest of the country," said Waddell.

With funding from the local branch of Royal Canadian Legion, the tartan has already been registered with the Scottish Tartans Registry, he said, and hopefully, a sample will be presented to city council at a June meeting.

A tartan pairs the Scottish Festival and the Highlands culture and heritage in Orillia, said Jacqueline Soczka, manager of culture.

"Pairing the two together is a unique and exciting adventure for our city," she said.

In Simcoe County, Orillia will be the second city to have an official tartan along with Barrie, said Waddell, and he hopes it will be used by council in outreach when dealing with other places with Scottish heritage in the community.

"And the material is available for craftsmen to use to make items that would be unique to the area," he added. "It may not be distinctly Orillia, but I'm sure it represents Orillia when they take it out and market it."

Some items made using the tartan pattern such as ties, blankets and scarves are already available through the legion. Pre-orders can be made by May 19 by calling the legion at 705-325-8442 or by emailing royalcdnlg34@rogers.com.

Money raised from sales will go back into community projects as decided by the festival committee, said Waddell.

