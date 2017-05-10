Suds coming to more stores

More stores, including a number located throughout the region, can soon sell beer.

Starting July 1, three stores in Barrie (Loblaws and Walmart locations on Bayfield St. and the Walmart Superstore on Mapleview Dr.) can begin selling suds and cider along with the Foodland in Midland and Sobeys' locations in Gravenhurst, Fenelon Falls and Parry Sound.

The 76 new stores announced earlier this week by the province join the 130 grocery stores across Ontario already authorized to sell beer and cider. Seventy of those locations, including Orillia's Food Basics, can also sell wine.

The province says it uses specific criteria to ensure fairness and geographic distribution when considering which stores to add to its growing list.