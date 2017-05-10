When you're hot, you're hot. And the Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School Flames are smokin' hot.

The Orillia school's girls' field lacrosse team continues to sizzle as they went 5-0 Tuesday at the West Orillia Sports Complex en route to capturing the gold medal at a tournament Fogarty hosted.

Twelve different players found the back of the net as the Flames, reigning Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) champions, outscored the opposition 51-7 in their five games. But the team is more than just a high-octane offence firing on all cylinders; the squad boasts a stifling defence, experienced, intelligent players throughout the lineup and stellar goaltending.

"The real strength of this team is our depth," said Curtis Columbus, who coaches the deep and talented squad alongside Pat Morris. "We have contributors right through our roster - all contributed to help us win this tournament."

The Flames opened action Tuesday morning by defeating Owen Sound District High School 8-3 - it was the first time this season Fogarty had allowed three goals in a single game. Fogarty was almost perfect the rest of the day, crushing St. Mary's Catholic High School of Owen Sound 12-2, defeating a junior varsity team from Owen Sound 11-0 and blanking Robert F. Hall Catholic School of Cobourg 9-0.

The gold-medal game was a rematch of the tourney's opening game and it quickly became a mismatch as the Flames defeated Owen Sound District High School 11-2. "They did a good job pressuring us in the first game but played more reactive defence in the second game and when our girls have even a little time to think, they will burn you," said Columbus.

During the five games, all but four players scored for the balanced Flames. Veteran Abbi England led the explosive offence with nine goals, while Hannah Morris, Tianna Reda, Jerica Obee and Paige Stachura each tallied six goals. Abi Gregson netted five goals for the Flames, while Kiah Shanks dented the twine four times and Hallie Clancy and Taiya Oxby each potted a pair. Amy Curran, Linnea Ayers, Kennady Blunt and Britney Marwick also scored for Patrick Fogarty in the day of domination.

The team's superior defence was anchored by Emilee Thompson, Abi Kunkel and Amber Hoch-Bullen, while Belle Bondy consistently set up scoring opportunities in the offensive zone. Mikayla Kunkel was outstanding in goal and recorded a pair of shutouts while backstopping the Kings to the five impressive wins.

With their five victories, the Flames now sport an unblemished 12-0 record this year and will next see action Tuesday in Keswick at the season's final tournament. The team is hopeful of successfully defending its OFSAA title at the provincial championship later this month in Halton Hills.

Tuesday's tournament was moved to Orillia after heavy rains left the fields in Halton Hills too wet to use for the annual event. Columbus volunteered to have Orillia host the event at the city's turf field.

"The season is very short and to qualify for OFSAA, teams have to play in a certain number of tournaments, so if this tournament didn't happen it might have meant some teams would be unable to qualify for provincials," said Columbus. "A number of the coaches were very thankful we were able to step in."

And he was able to step in because the city has an artificial turf field that is not impacted by rain and because there is a history of Orillia hosting such events. "We are so fortunate to have the artificial turf field. It is such an asset for the city," said Columbus. "Also, I was able to reach out to the Orillia Lady Kings for some assistance... it came together really quickly and fairly easily. It's great to be able to arrange an event like this on short notice because it's important for these girls to have an opportunity to play."

