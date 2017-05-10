The Orillia area is sporting a few more grey hairs these days.

While Orillia's middle-aged residents (15 to 64) still made up the majority of the population with 19,355 of the city's 31,165 residents recorded in 2016, those aged 65 to 84 made up 7,405 of the population with 1,380 falling in the 85 and older category, according to the latest census data released this month by Statistics Canada. Those 14 and younger accounted for 4,405 of city residents.

By comparison, the 2011 census found the city's population of 30,585 residents featured 4,535 aged 14 and under, 19,665 in the 15 to 64 category, 6,380 aged 65 to 84 and 1,195 in the final age group.

By gender, meanwhile, the most recent census reported the city was home in 2016 to 14,605 men and 16,565 women. Perhaps, most startling with those statistics relates to 5,250 women aged 65 and older (including the 85-plus grouping) who call Orillia home compared to 3,580 men falling in the same age group.

Neighbouring townships also continued the aging trend with Oro-Medonte reporting a total population of 21,035 (compared to 20,080 in 2011) with 3,200 falling in the youngest category, 13,850 aged 15 to 64 with 3,980 and 310 residents representing the final two age grouping, respectively. That compares to an age breakdown of 3,290, 13,636, 3,155 and 250 in 2011.

With Ramara's population of 9,485 (9,275 in 2011), the age breakdown was 1,160, 5,885, 2,445 and 185 last year compared to 1,210, 5,915, 2,150 and 140 in 2011.

In Severn, meanwhile, the total population of 13,475 (12,380 in 2011) featured a breakdown of 1,885, 8,725, 2,870 and 215 compared to 1,775, 8,375, 2,230 and 170 in 2011.

But the region seems to be following a national trend with StatsCan reporting that aging baby boomers continue to swell the population's ranks. There are now 5.9 million Canadians aged 65 and older, a group that now outnumbers children 14 and under (5.8 million) for the first time in history.

The census counted 770,780 Canadians aged 85 or older in 2016, a grouping that grew almost four times as fast as the population as a whole between 2011 and 2016. As well, there were 8,230 people at least 100 years old, a group that grew 41% compared with five years earlier.

The country's population grew to more than 35 million in 2016. The province grew to nearly 13.5 million people while Simcoe County's population has grown 7.5% in the past five years with 479,650 now calling the county home compared to 446,063 in 2011.

The next batch of census data will be released Aug. 2, highlighting families, households and marital status as well as language.

