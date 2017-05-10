Meaningful music

Local high-school students are doing their part to try to combat hunger.

May 11, Twin Lakes Secondary School will host Jam for Hunger, an evening event featuring a number of local musical acts playing in various genres, including rapper Parker Gammon, indie-rock outfit Global Paradise, folk performer Danny Webster and Aurora Blue.

"We've been working on the concert as part of our Grade 12 world studies class," co-organizer and Twin Lakes student Ayden Miller said, noting students in the class were instructed to develop a project that would address one of the United Nations' global goals.

Miller and fellow students Hayden Kennedy, Cam Murphy and Brandon Marshall eventually settled on the concert theme, with a goal of helping The Sharing Place Food Bank.

"The four of us have been visiting The Sharing Place Food Bank and volunteer there," Miller said. "We wanted to do something locally."

Admission to the concert - which is open to everyone and runs from 7 to 9 p.m. - is by donation of a non-perishable food item.

"We didn't really set a goal of how much we'd like to raise, but we hope to pack the place.," Miller said.