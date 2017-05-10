Look at the bigger picture

As taxpayers with fixed incomes and finite resources, it's easy, at times, to become fixated on numbers - specifically numbers that have dollar signs attached. So, we should all be concerned that the city is pondering the purchase of the former Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute property that will likely have a price tag in the $3 to $4-million range.

At its meeting Monday night, Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke acknowledged the city does not have the money nor has it earmarked funds for such a purchase in its budget. Despite that, Clarke and council voted to provide an expression of interest for the property to the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB), which owns the site.

Council voted to head down this path even though city staff recommended the municipality opt against purchasing the sprawling 9.4-acre site. Acknowledging that, Clarke stressed Monday night's decision represents "just an expression of interest." He and council think it's the right course of action because it could help bring the Orillia Community Hub from the dream stage to the reality stage.

The innovative visionaries behind the community hub would like to transform the aged former West Street school into 70-plus affordable apartments for seniors where residents could access in-house geriatric services, personal support workers and other services tailored to seniors.

Cam Davidson, one of the key proponents of the project, made a pitch to council earlier this year and asked the municipality to secure an option on the property that would allow for the completion of a feasibility study and engineering survey. At that time, while the city expressed its support of the concept, politicians said they did not have the resources to purchase the property.

While that remains true, the expression of interest simply opens up a window of opportunity without committing any money. "In order to potentially move ahead with the property at some point, we need to have standing. And to have standing, we need to respond to the school board by June 19."

Within 90 days of June 19, the city would need to define its interest and how it could potentially move forward with the acquisition. Clarke hopes that in that time span, the county, the province and other stakeholders can come up with some creative ideas to help fund the project.

With a $53-million recreation centre and a $17-million waterfront redevelopment project planned, there is no doubt the city is not in an ideal place to fund a project like this. That is, if you just look at the numbers. But there are other numbers at play here. The Census just revealed that for the first time in our history, Canada has more seniors than children. Since 2011, the number of people over 65 has jumped 20%. Those numbers are frightening when you start considering where those seniors are going to live out their golden years.

With that in mind, opening this window makes sense. It affords time to discuss options and ideas. Perhaps one of those options should be consideration of Central School for this project. That site, already owned by the city, is closer to the downtown and could be an ideal location for a scaled-down version of this project. Now is the time for all options to be on the table because within a few short months, council will face a very important decision.

Submit your letter to the editor