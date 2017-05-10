LETTER: Misinformed grievances

Re: "Demanding more," letter to the editor, April 26

One hardly knows where to start in addressing Joffre McCleary's collection of misinformed grievances.

He is apparently unaware that the chain of dependency that has plagued First Nations for the 150 years of Canada's existence was imposed by Canada itself in the form of the notorious Indian Act, a brainchild of the administration of Sir John A. Macdonald.

Yes, that's the same Sir John A. Macdonald who resigned as prime minister in 1873 after his Conservatives were caught with their hands in the Canadian Pacific Railway's cookie jar. Talk about the need for audits.

The fact is that First Nations citizens do not receive nearly the number of handouts from which Canadians like McCleary routinely benefit -- hospitals, schools, highways, libraries, theatres, shopping malls -- all manner of community amenities subsidized by various levels of government.

The paltry amount Canada pays to support 630 First Nations communities is about one-third the $30 billion it subsidizes energy industry companies which are causing nearly irreversible environmental damage.

And over 100 First Nations live under boil-water advisories, some for over a decade. I bet none of the CEOs of those petroleum giants has to boil their water for anything but their mid-morning cappuccino.

There are really only two kinds of people, Mr. McCleary: the ones who want Canada to be the best country it can be for everyone who lives here, and those who do not.

We don't need DNA tests to figure that out, do we?

Maurice Switzer

North Bay