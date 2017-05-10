Ideas sought for Orillia Choice Awards

Orillia’s compassionate and caring residents are being asked to step forward with ideas to make the community a healthier place.

The Orillia’s Choice Awards, a Sunshine Initiative project, is looking for residents to bring forth ideas they will present to a panel and an audience at a June 1 event at the Geneva Event Centre.

“This whole idea is all about fostering citizen collaboration among like-minded citizens,” said Gordon Ball, steering committee member of the Sunshine Initiative, a project launched two years ago by Steve Clarke (before he was mayor) to engage the community in making Orillia a healthier, happier and more sustainable place.

“What we’ve seen around the world is, often, big ideas start with very little money and can involve larger community endeavours and grow into bigger ideas,” Ball said.

The panel, comprised of community members such as Gill Tillmann, life transition coach, Colin Wackett, 2016 Orillia citizen of the year, Linda Rodenburg, professor at Lakehead University, and Nathan Taylor, Postmedia Network’s regional editor for Simcoe County, will hear the proposals and possibly allocate funds from the available amount of $2,500.

“These ideas may not necessarily need money but just access to sources or working space or publicity or just some ideas and advice to strengthen their initiative,” Ball explained.

Audience members will be able to vote for their favourite idea through a people’s choice award, he said, adding there will be an opportunity for presenters to mingle with those attending to further discuss potential support.

“People will take charge of their own community and not just leave it to government,” he said. “It’s all about rebuilding community from the bottom up.”

With five proponents already registered to present at the event that starts at 7 p.m., Ball said others are invited to register ahead of time with their ideas.

For more information and to register, contact Pete Bowen at petebowen12@gmail.com.

For updates, follow the Sunshine Initiative’s Facebook page at facebook.com/sunshineinitiative.

Idea 1: Cup of Sugar Campaign

Kathy Manners feels the days of close-knit neighbourhoods and the ability to literally borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbours are long gone.

Feeling a need to rekindle the compassion for those living on our block, the Orillia resident started the Cup of Sugar Campaign to look at needs in the community of the working poor.

“How the process works is somebody nominates a neighbour, either through knowing the story of somebody or through community organizations,” explained Manners. “They identify individuals that fit our criteria and fill out a nomination form. With permission from the participant, I post it on social media and people will come forward and say, ‘I’m willing to be that good neighbour that will fulfil the need.’”

The help doesn’t necessarily need to come in the form of money, she said. It could be a caring citizen stepping forward to work toward finding a solution.

“We had a single dad who doesn’t have a car and has to get around by public transportation, so a lot of his income goes into that,” said Manners. “I posted that and an individual came forward to say they’ll work with the city and donors to get him a bus pass. Then we had someone come forward and donate money to cover bus-pass fees for a year.”

By presenting her idea at Orillia’s Choice Awards next month, she hopes to bring more awareness to the project and bring on more volunteers, who will help in finding solutions or pointing the way to those in need of support.

“This is a population, the middle class, that doesn’t normally seek help,” said Manners, adding any funding that comes their way will go into compensating the professional design team that is responsible for building the project’s website and logo. “And somebody who has been nominated is often shy to ask for help. But the reality is, with the economic conditions we are in now, everybody needs help in some way. So, it’s OK to ask for help.”

As well, she said, it’s a one-time gift and the hope is those being helped out today will pay it forward tomorrow.

For more information, visit acupofsugar.ca or facebook.com/cupofsugarorillia.

