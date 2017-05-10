Heroes and villains make their way to Orillia

Something unique is about to happen in Orillia.

On May 21, the Orillia Comic-Con invades Barnfield Point Recreation Centre.

I think most young people already know about this. I remember when I was a kid the Batmobile came to town and I endured a month of torture waiting for the day. Today you can’t turn around without seeing something related to comics. The movie industry is surviving on them and the internet is full of them. For kids, when you put down the magazine, comics don’t stop anymore.

The Batmobile is coming to Orillia for Comic-Con. Not the one I saw back in – oh, a long time ago – but the one from the 1989 movie, which I think is a much cooler-looking version.

So is Fabian Nicieza. You’d have to have been at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station for the last half a dozen years to not know who, or what, Deadpool is, or X-Force. Nicieza is the writer who created those characters.

Actors Kevin Duhaney and Jeff Parazzo (Blue and White Power Rangers) and Stephen Hart (Resident Evil and Wynonna Earp) will be there. Writers, artists and creators Bob Layton, Mark Bagley, Ty Templeton and Leonard Kirk are joining the fun, too.

This is the brainchild of Dr. Comics owner Carmine De Santo and for those of you who pass by his gateway to the Arts District store thinking, “Oh boy, a comic book store, how nice,” you should know he’s been in the business a long time and his store is not some little thing. He’s got some impressive stock. The convention he has put together is pretty impressive, too.

I think for those who haven’t been to a Comic-Con before this will be quite an experience. I know I’m looking forward to it. General admission is $20, with various levels of upgrades. You can get tickets at orilliacomiccon.com.

Silver band stuns

Well, it had to happen. Every musician makes a mistake or two during any given performance, but few notice. Occasionally, mistakes aren’t easy to hide. That happened to the Orillia Silver Band Saturday night at St. Paul’s Centre.

They opened with Fanfare for the Common Man, a well-known piece. (Trust me, you’ve heard it.) It starts, after booming percussion, with a simple three-note motif in the high brass – cornets, in this case. It was so perfectly played right up until one of the players cracked a note. It might have passed with little attention had the whole band been playing at that point, but with only four people playing in unison, well, they got over it and finished up nicely.

The piece was arranged for brass band by conductor Neil Barlow. This is one tune I know so well (I have it on a disc in my car), I can play it in my head from start to finish, and Barlow did an excellent job translating it.

Just before the intermission, they played Juno 1944, a new piece for everyone, band and audiences. It’s in four movements, the second of which is subtitled Battle. After the expertly done first movement, a cacophony of drums bashing and bleats from the brass caught me off guard. I thought, ‘Uh-oh, things are derailing again.’ Then it hit me, battle. Composer Ty Watson lulled us all with a choral introduction that belied the approaching storm of sound. He smacked us right between the eyes, and then just as abruptly returned to – music, I guess you’d call it – a lament for the fallen. Well done, composer. Well done, band.

The rest of the evening went well. There were a couple of points when the mid- and lower brass were carrying tunes played so lushly and perfectly, the sound just washed over the audience.

They finished up with a nice arrangement of Brazil that had bits of Peanut Vendor woven into it. And then they did an encore of Sir Duke that sent everyone on their way in good spirits.

They will play Juno 1944 at their concert in the park this summer, and at Mariposa. Yes, they are on the bill for the festival.

Imaginative improv

I remember going to see a Second City show once and not laughing the whole night. Improv comedy can be that way: bust or boom. The Old Dance Hall Players monthly show is now established at the Geneva Event Centre and they had one last Thursday.

They incorporated some staging changes that made things much better than last time. Also, the cast was in fine form. I laughed quite a lot more than I did at some of their other outings.

They did one routine I’ve never heard of that was particularly funny. Two actors built a story, with the audience helping. Another actor serves as an office manager, hearing excuses from two other actors about why they are late. This pair is supposed to guess the story by watching the pantomime of the first pair, who the officer manager can’t see. This should become a staple in their bag of tricks.

This week at the Geneva, Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees have outgrown The Brownstone, or at least their audiences have. They will be playing Thursday night with P.E.I. band Nudie opening. The Ronnie Douglas band is playing Friday night and Ninjaspy is in May 20.

Brassworks to play fundraiser

Brassworks (new name for Orillia Jazz Brass) has a concert May 13 at the Salvation Army Citadel at 7 p.m. Their guest is Kevin Fox, who is a member of the U.K.’s Grammy Award-winning The Swingles.

Brassworks will play some Earth, Wind and Fire tunes, some stuff by Chicago, music from Game of Thrones, and a song Maynard Ferguson popularized – Birdland.

It’s a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s refugee work in Germany, Poland and Lithuania.

Swartz's shorts

• Last week, my eyes were in fine form. I told my fantastic editor the name Matilda Wilson doesn’t even look like Matilda Watson on paper, yet I typed the latter. Sorry, Matilda.

• May 20, Victoria Day Weekend, Victoria Park will be transformed to an Art Park. It’s one of the 150th-anniversary events the city is putting together featuring art, music and storytelling. I understand the whole park will be used and there will be lots of activity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• In the Arts District, Lee Contemporary Art has second show of new work by Aiden Alderson. This Orillia teenager has several pieces worth seeing. Peter Street Fine Arts features Samantha Daigle’s work this month; the reception is May 13 at 1 p.m.; Mike Bailey also has some new photos up. Art and Home Studio had new work to see. The Orillia Museum of Art and History is creating Sir Sam’s Society, a club with benefits. Membership is limited. Suite 204 has work by Kathryn Kaiser up; the reception is May 18 at 7 p.m. Paul Court has new work up at Singing heART Studio.

• Coming up: The Brownstone has I Am Machi in Friday; Supernatural Buffalo is in Saturday. Ian Chaplin plays at the Orillia Farmers’ Market Saturday. Lake Country Grill has Alexandria Taylor in Wednesday. Ian Chaplin and Matt James host a jam Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Carousel Collectables. Dav Langstroth hosts storytelling at Mark IV Brothers Café Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. The Orillia Opera House has A Night of History at Sun Records retrospective May 17; Frank D’Angelo with a 15-piece band May 19; and bring your kids to A Forever Frozen Story May 21. The first monthly Jazz Festival teaser happens May 21 at Apple Annie’s Cafe with the Amanda Tosoff Quartet at 2 p.m. The Mariposa Folk Festival just announced two more headliners (six now), Ruth B. and Whitehorse; they also are bringing back David Newland and his Northwest Passage show May 25 at St. Paul’s Centre. Skye Wallace and Aurora Blue are at St. Paul’s Centre May 24; get tickets at thebigevent.ca.