The Georgian Grizzlies women’s basketball program has announced the addition of Cassidy Warren-Timpano out of Barrie’s St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School.

A member of the Barrie Royals junior women’s under-18 team, Warren-Timpano will be entering the college’s civil engineering technology program in the fall.

The idea of wearing the blue and white while attending Georgian was always something she had in mind.

“I’ve always liked it,” Warren-Timpano said. “My mom took the nursing program at Georgian and always said how good the school was.

“I’ve met a bunch of the girls from last year’s team and they have been great,” she added. “I’m looking forward to playing with them and the other new additions.”

Georgian women’s basketball head coach Andrew Broeren believes his new recruit will have an immediate impact this season.

“Cassidy’s ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor will be a major asset for Georgian next year,” Broeren said. “Her elite-level athleticism and ability to space the floor will fit perfectly into our offence and allow us to push the pace late into the game. We are very excited to add this high-level caliber player and individual to the Georgian family.”

The Georgian Grizzlies 2017-18 women’s basketball season will begin in October.