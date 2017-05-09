Water rates changing in Oro-Medonte

Oro-Medonte is changing its water rates.

Starting July 1, a new billing model will begin being phased in over an 18-month period that will lead to an average increase of up to $53 per quarter.

Prior to water metres being installed, municipal water-users were charged a fixed fee of $600 regardless of consumption. With the introduction of water metres, the billing model was changed to a fully-variable rate based on consumption and a fixed infrastructure renewal fee, according to the township.

While this model worked for a number of years, the township said a range of factors impacting the costs of operating the water systems meant there was a need to adjust the billing structure to make it financially sustainable.

Currently, residents pay an average rate (fixed infrastructure rate of $234 plus consumption costs) of $750 annually for their water and are billed on a quarterly basis.

All totalled, the township operates 13 municipal water systems, servicing 2,500 properties throughout the municipality. The changes will have no effect on the nearly 7,500 residents who get their water from a well.