Last week, rain washed away opening night for the Orillia Lady Kings girls field lacrosse house league program. So, organizers refused to let Mother Nature score another victory this week.

Even though all the city's grass fields have been officially declared off limits in the wake of a month's worth of rain that soaked our region over the course of four days, the Lady Kings used every square inch of the artificial turf field Monday to kick off their 21st season.

"Because all the (grass) fields in the city are closed, we had to spread out the whole program on the turf field," said Heather Reda, who heads up the Lady Kings program, the second largest of its kind in the province. "We have more than 180 players kicking off their seasons tonight."

This year, there will be 16 teams featuring four squads in each of the age divisions: Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15. On Monday night at the West Orillia Sports Complex, the players gathered for the first time, received their jerseys, met their coaches, played some familiarization games and then started their new season with drills.

"We could not run our program without volunteers," said Reda. "We have about 50 volunteers here tonight when you take into consideration coaches and referees. They are critical to our program."

That program has grown by leaps and bounds from its debut in 1997. That spring, Sandra Wilde started a field lacrosse program with a group of 20 girls who didn't have a home field to call their own.

From that humble start, the sport grew in popularity and its house league program led the way, thanks to its low fees, the need for very little equipment and compact season. Each Monday night from early May to the end of June, house league teams converge on the West Orillia Sports Complex. The first 30 minutes is devoted to skills development and drills, followed by a 45-minute game.

Home-field advantage has also proven beneficial. After wandering like a nomad from the Lion's Oval field to Twin Lakes Secondary School and Homewood Park, the Lady Kings have found a home at the West Orillia Sports Complex. That home has allowed Orillia to expand its travel team program - almost 200 girls compete on seven travel teams - and given it the opportunity to host OWFL regular-season games, provincial age-group championships and Trillium Cup championships for high-school athletes.

Since the program was birthed, countless local athletes have used field lacrosse as a springboard to American university scholarships and many have represented Orillia on both Team Ontario and Team Canada in national and international events.

"I think field lacrosse opens up tremendous opportunities for young girls in Orillia," said Reda. "We are really proud of the strides we have made over the last 21 years."

