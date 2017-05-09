May has arrived and, while everyone welcomes the warmer, longer days, there is a subset of people that have extra reason to be excited. These are the gardeners in our lives that can't wait to get their hands dirty.

For some, the process may have started over a month ago with ordering seeds, planning garden plots, and starting seedlings. For others, the plan may be to stick with the May long weekend as an unofficial start to the work of planting. Others still may be overwhelmed by the whole idea and uncertain of where to begin. So, this early May column will outline a few gateways for those in the last group to dig in to gardening or, at the very least, support local food growers from now until harvest time in the fall.

Not surprisingly, the first option is to grow something. If growing vegetables is new to you or you are limited in your outdoor space, starting small is helpful. Even a balcony or window sill can make a great home for a mini herb garden or a tomato plant or two. Creative use of space and a manageable amount of plants will lead to success. If you do have a bit of outdoor space, starting with a small plot or repurposing an old flower bed can lead to a surprising amount of vegetables too. If there are kids or grandkids around, getting them involved in this process is both a fun learning opportunity and social time too.

If you lack the space or are unsure about going ahead on your own, the next option is to tap into the Orillia Community Gardens groups that operate around town. There are community gardens at many local schools and churches, as well as the flagship community garden at High Street Park, behind Brian Orser Arena. All the gardens are run by volunteers and they often have regular times to meet up to work, learn and socialize. It is a perfect place to start if you are maybe a few years away from starting your own garden. The community benefits, too, with some of what is grown going towards helping those in need. For more info on the Orillia Community Gardens visit facebook.com/OrilliaCommunityGardens.

Maybe you like the idea of gardening but aren't ready or able to actually do it. That's OK, too. There are still ways you can benefit from the gardening season and support our local community. An excellent option for this is ordering a food box that you and your family can enjoy weekly. Purchased at the start of the season, you receive an assortment of seasonal vegetables each week and you get to enjoy these fresh deliveries into the fall. Bass Lake Market Garden offers fresh food boxes grown locally. Organics Live and the Orillia and Area Good Food Box program also have weekly options. The food sourcing for these programs varies so make sure to research what works best for you.

Finally, another excellent way to benefit from the gardening season is our local farmers' markets and roadside stands. Including a weekly trip to a market will save money at the grocery store and probably also give you a fresher product too. There is also the opportunity to ask questions in person about the food, where it is grown and anything else that you may want to know. Chances are you may also come across some unique vegetables that may be difficult to grow in your own garden or are unavailable at larger stores.

If you are doing some or all of these things already, then the final thing you can do is help spread the word. Whether it is the physical benefits of gardening, healthy eating, the local economic impact or the social opportunity, there are a lot of reasons to connect with local food and those who are dedicated to providing it this season.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.