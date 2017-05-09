Quota Club celebrates 72 years

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Quota Club of Orillia members, from left, Lucy Stewart, Ruth Meredith, president Shirley Schacter and Barbara Brown get some help raising their group's flag at the Orillia Opera House Monday morning from Mayor Steve Clarke and Coun. Mason Ainsworth. The club, whose members aid in a variety of charitable ventures, celebrates its 72nd anniversary in Orillia this year.