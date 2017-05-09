Pitch the plastic

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Music, speeches, cake and several student-made projects were on display at the Orillia Secondary School open house held Tuesday afternoon. Pictured, from left, is Maureen Wallis, social worker at the school, who talks to grade 10 student, Adam Storey about a project made by the Environmental Action Club. The school distributed re-usable water bottles among students and collected a week's worth of plastic bottles to create this model raising awareness for aquatic sustainability, explained the 15-year-old.