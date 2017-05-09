Oro-Medonte's bylaw department had a busy 2016 with slight fluctuations in charges laid depending on severity.

According to a report provided by the township, the department logged 999 occurrences in 2016, down from 1,151 in 2015. Of those, 535 were proactive (i.e. a bylaw officer finds an infraction) while 464 were reactive (i.e. someone alerts bylaw to a potential issue) in 2016 compared to 531 proactive and 620 reactive the year previous.

The township's boat launches and parks (21 developed parks including Bayview Memorial) are also involved in the department's scope of duties with tickets issued for a variety of infractions ranging from littering and noise issues to canine enforcement and poor parking choices.

And while part I charges fell from 19 in 2015 to 10 last year, part II infractions increased from 537 in 2015 to 660 last year with part III charges doubling from 13 in 2015 to 26 last year, a total that includes zoning charges filed against Burl's Creek.

"Part II charges have increased," said Curtis Shelswell, Oro-Medonte's chief municipal law enforcement officer. "We've opened up more areas for permit parking."

But Shelswell said the department, which now includes two full-time and two seasonal officers, has adopted a stance where it wants to educate people about bylaws rather than always writing a ticket.

"We have a lot more large-scale events and more complicated issues," he said.

The number of dogs impounded by bylaw enforcement also dropped, going from 44 in 2015 to 24 last year.

Mayor Harry Hughes said charges can also vary depending on the season.

"Parking is more serious during the winter," he said, noting those parked in municipal lots to go ice fishing could be parked in an area that doesn't allow snow removal personnel to do their jobs.

Hughes said education remains an important aspect of bylaw enforcement since simple things like buying a dog tag can actually cost a pet owner less money in the long run since a bylaw enforcement officer will know right away where a canine resides.

"If there's no identification, it has to go to the dog pound," he said, noting a similar motto can be applied to parking when citing the cost difference between a pass and a ticket.

While township residents can receive two passes annually to park for free at the municipality's lots and beaches, those from away can purchase a day pass for $20 or a season's pass for $110.

