Oro-Medonte councillors are ready for their closeup.

The township plans to test live-streaming of council meetings "in our ongoing efforts to enhance communications and engagement" later this year or in early 2018.

The pilot project will include live streaming two daytime council meetings. Following the two tests, staff will assess and evaluate the effectiveness for future considerations and options to be presented to council by next June.

Residents can check the municipality's website to see if a meeting is being streamed live. For those who miss it, a link to the video will be made available to watch at one's convenience.