It doesn’t matter if you get your opioids prescribed by a doctor or from a drug dealer down the street: opioids are killing people at a faster rate than ever before.

Dr. Jason Busse with the Michael G. DeGroote National Pain Centre at McMaster University has released a report asking doctors to put away their prescription pads for noncancer pain-related ailments, and is also asking the government to tighten guidelines for opioid prescription doses.

After a team of more than 30 doctors and scientists spent two years researching opioid prescriptions – funded by Health Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research – Busse released his findings on Monday.

“We were able to look at current information and it offered a very clear signal,” said Busse. “The risk of opioid abuse does go up as the prescription dose increases.

“The average patient doesn’t see greater benefit from a large dose but they do see greater harm,” he said.

In his report, Busse showed admission to publically funded (detox) treatment programs more than doubled between 2004 and 2013 for opioid-related addictions from almost 8,800 detox patients to more than 18,230.

Among Ontarians receiving social assistance, one in every 550 patients taking chronic opioid therapy died of opioid-related causes at an average of 2.6 years after the first prescription was written.

An estimated 2,000 Canadians died from opioid-related poisonings in 2015 and the figures for 2016 are expected to be higher, with many of those attributed to Fentanyl use.

Across Simcoe County, both police and care workers in shelters are reacting to the non-medicinal opioid crisis.

“The whole Fentanyl crisis struck us, the nation, the world, so fast,” said Barrie’s Sgt. Dave Goodbrand. “Nobody knew how quickly it would grow and how difficult it would be to fix. It’s not a ‘might’ happen in Barrie, it has happened in Barrie.”

All Barrie police now carry Narcan, an opioid overdose inhibitor that allows them to react quickly if they – or a citizen – come in contact with Fentanyl.

Goodbrand said he believes both heroin and cocaine are being strategically laced with opiates to increase both their efficacy and their addictive properties.

Simcoe County paramedics carry Naloxone (Narcan equivalent) to assist accidental overdoses, as well as care for themselves if they come in contact with Fentanyl, or its more potent cousin Carfentanil; an elephant tranquilizer said to be 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

At Barrie’s Elizabeth Fry Society there are seven beds for women returning from federal or provincial penitentiaries, as well as 20 crisis beds.

“We have noticed an increase in opioid use and are aware of the Fentanyl and Carfentanil epidemic that’s currently sweeping across the country,” said Joy Thompson, executive director of the society.

Thompson said the shelter hosts a harm-reduction program, similar to that run by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, recognizing problematic substance abuse and that some people may not be able to reduce their use to become abstinent.

“We do mention opiates and the dangers of not knowing the substance you’re getting or the strength of it,” Thompson said. “And we ask the women to ensure they can access Naloxone to get a kit from the pharmacy if they need one.”

Thompson said she’d like to have Naloxone available at the shelter but says until the government changes its approach; her staff would have to pick it up from a pharmacy using their own OHIP cards.

“I’d like to see a municipal protocol to allow shelters access to Naloxone,” she said.

Most recently-paroled women at the shelter have court orders not to consume illegal substances and/or alcohol.

But it’s those women – who haven’t had an opioid in their system for a while – who pick up the drug again and overdose, she said.

“The time you’re the most vulnerable, when you’re most at risk of an overdose, is when you’ve had time off from the drugs,” Thompson said.

“When you’re a regular user, you become more opiate-tolerant and can handle 10 to 20 to 30 times more than someone who is opiate naïve. If you lapse and use the amount you used to take, it’s too much.

“It’s at this time many overdoses happen because their bodies can’t handle the dose they used to take,” she said.

Thompson said she’d like a harm-reduction strategy across the county to address opioids and for the general public to see addiction as a health issue to be addressed, rather than scorned.

“I’d like people to recognize it’s hard to quit and some people won’t be able to quit. We need a national strategy to address that,” she said.

Prescription-related overdose concerns may lie in the current dosage guidelines.

While the average opiate dose was traditionally 200 milligrams/day, Busse and his team recommend a much-reduced rate of 50 mgs/day with a maximum of 90 mgs per day.

However, Busse said those guidelines adjustments will be reviewed on a provincial rather than a national basis.

“I believe Health Canada is interested in setting up panels to review this. I think they’re quite engaged in this area and are looking at how they can implement the report’s findings,” he said.

