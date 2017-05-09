New acts announced for Boots and Hearts

The musical world of Boots and Hearts keeps expanding.

The festival management announced Tuesday morning that the lineup will now include country music favourites Delta Rae, 2016 Boots and Hearts emerging artist finalist Vanessa Marie Carter and country vocal duo Leaving Thomas.

The new acts join previous performers, such as Keith Urban, Brantley Gilbert and Luke Bryan. To see the full list of performances and to buy tickets, visit bootsandhearts.com.