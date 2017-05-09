LETTER: Talk to your neighbour

The leaders of the G7: the U.S., Germany, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada, will meet in Taormina, Sicily, Italy on May 26 and 27.

By then, newspapers and media analysts will probably try to convince us they won't all get along too well on major issues during this summit.

But don't be wrong. They will all agree as thick as thieves, we can be sure, on everything that really matters:

leaving the destiny of our world in the hands of rich people, banks and big corporations,

despoiling poor countries with a sophisticated set of economic, political and military measures to subdue them, stop their march towards democracy and justice and reduce their populations to poverty and obedience,

maintaining democracy in its embryonic state in rich countries and doing everything to stop it in the poorest countries, by private control of information and entertainment in the rich ones, by force and intimidation in the poorest ones,

and, at all costs, preventing the sharing of powers that would lead to real democracy, and thus to equality and justice.

But what can we do?

Well, we can start by talking with our friends and colleagues about things that matter to us, such as justice, fairness, democracy, and equality. Questioning our world is certainly the first step towards a better world.

Bruno Marquis

Gatineau, QC