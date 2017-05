In this country, for many years, we have had politicians and social activists extolling the virtues of multiculturalism, that diversity is our strength, that we live in a mosaic. When this ideal is embraced and put into practice, why is it these same progressives label it as cultural appropriation? Is it not the intent of the multicult industry to bring us all together to share our different cultures? I am very confused.

Alan Burnell

Brampton