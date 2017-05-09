Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr have a bun in the oven, literally.

The country music star announced Kerr’s pregnancy with an Instagram photo of Kerr sitting on a kitchen counter near an open oven with a bun on the rack. Aldean is seated on the floor wearing a shirt that reads “baby daddy” to match Kerr’s “baby mama” shirt.

Aldean writes in the caption, “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better.”

Aldean married the former “American Idol” contestant two years ago. He has two daughters with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.