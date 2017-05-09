Donation from the heart

This past Friday, Casino Rama surprised the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Larche Communications teams with a donation of $20,000 during the Radio for Cardiology benefit concert. The campaign goal is raising $1 million for cardiology labs at RVH. Many people don't realize that a person having a cardiac episode needs to reach one of these specialized treatment rooms with 90 minutes to ensure the best outcome. Currently, a resident of Orillia would not reach the closest lab at Southlake Regional in time. Paul Larche and his team are supporting providing the gold standard of care for cardiac patients in Simcoe County. From left to right, Paul Larche, president of Larche communications, John Drake, president and CEO of Casino Rama resort and Carey Moran, morning show host at KICX 106.