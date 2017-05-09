Clinic aims to raise awareness

Brianna Liddard wanted to make the world a better place.

But an illness that lurked secretly in her body cut short the Orillia resident's plans just as she turned 18 and started her journey to becoming a social worker.

Brianna's symptoms started out mimicking the flu, forcing her aunt, Sheri-Leigh Liddard, to take her to the hospital just before Christmas in 2013. A few tests later, the verdict was in. Brianna had vasculitis, an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, arteries, veins or capillaries, and has 26 different known types.

"They told us she was stage-4 vasculitis," said Sheri-Leigh, adding the condition can currently only be managed to prolong life but not fully treated. "And we said, 'Wait a minute, what happened to all the other stages?'"

From the time she was diagnosed with vasculitis and was taken to Hamilton for treatment, it took only 36 days for the disease to claim Brianna's life on Jan. 24, 2014.

The ordeal shocked the Liddards into action, as they brought the Vasculitis Foundation Canada's annual walk to Orillia and started participating in local Canadian Blood Services clinics.

"We'd never heard of the illness and wanted to learn about it," said Sheri-Leigh, adding May is Vasculitis Awareness Month. "As she (Brianna) was in ICU, she was getting transfusions every day and had to go through frozen platelets -- It was pretty intense."

Both Sheri-Leigh and Brent Liddard, Brianna's father, remember the strength Brianna displayed throughout.

"She never ever really let us know how much pain she was in with the vasculitis," said Brent. "She was the type that didn't look for sympathy. She didn't want anyone around her to be sad. She didn't want the negative energy. She wanted everything to be positive.

"Everyone she met always remembered her," he added. "She wanted to make a difference, and she will be doing that."

To keep friends, family and relatives apprised of Brianna's health while in the hospital, said Sheri-Leigh, she created a Facebook page.

"I would post on the page at the end of the day about how she's doing," she said. "Little did I know, we had hundreds of people following us in a few days."

Taking a page from Brianna's attitude toward life, Sheri-Leigh came up with the name Bri-Strength, which now symbolizes the annual fundraiser walk held at Couchiching Beach Park.

"For me, awareness is number one," said Sheri-Leigh. "You can't change something until you're aware. The more you can get the name (of the disease) out there, there's a better understanding. People won't give easily unless they're familiar with the name, or have been affected by it. That's why cancer organizations have more recognition."

In the last three years, the Liddards have received overwhelming support from the community in the collection of 437 units of blood, over 100 more than their pledged number.

"It's amazing to feel the support," said Brent, adding one unit of donated blood can save up to three lives. "It's humbling. She (Brianna) would be amazed. It just goes to show how many people you can get together for a common cause with a positive outlook."

Hoping to keep up that support, both he and Sheri-Leigh invite people to donate blood at the Canadian Blood Services event being held Thursday, between 2 and 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church on 300 Coldwater Road.

As well, they hope to have a crowd sign up for the Bri-Strength annual vasculitis fundraiser on July 9.

"People are busy, but they do make it a point to make an appearance or a donation," said Brent. "We want people to come help with the cause and not just because they knew Brianna."

For more information on the blood donation clinic this week visit blood.ca. To register for the walk, visit the Facebook page Bri-Strength or vasculitis.ca.

