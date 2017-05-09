City considers acquiring ODCVI property

The city is looking into acquiring another vacant school property.

Staff were asked Monday to submit an expression of interest to the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) regarding the former Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute (ODCVI) property on 2 Borland Street.

Information gathered by staff regarding a possible acquisition process will be brought back to council committee at a May 29 closed-session meeting.

"This is just an expression of interest," said Mayor Steve Clarke, who moved the motion contrary to a staff recommendation that its report prepared in response to the board's property disposition letter earlier in April be received only as information. "In order to potentially move ahead with the property at some point, we need to have standing. And to have standing, we need to respond to the school board by June 19."

Within 90 days of that, explained Clarke, the city will define exactly what its interest is and how it will be moving forward with the acquisition.

While expressing an interest has no financial implications for the city, he added, that despite the fact the school board is mandated to dispose a surplus property at fair-market value, a number not included in the staff report, the city neither has the budget nor the funds to purchase the property.

Clarke's move was in support of the community hub project presented by a local group dubbed as Orillia Community Hub. In its previous presentations to council, the group had pitched the idea of turning the 9.4-acre former high-school property into a dwelling with 70 and 80 apartments for seniors, and serving as a community hub as the province desires providing services such as personal support workers, geriatric care and a community centre.

"We have so many things to be proud of in Orillia and area, but unfortunately there are a couple of areas we need to work on to provide the quality of life to all of our citizens," said Clarke. "One is, we need to find a creative way to provide more affordable housing."

Council, he said, has been supportive of the community hub project from the beginning.

"When the province proposed the community hub concept, it seemed to make a lot of sense to these folks putting this together," said Clarke. "And it resonated with council."

He said he hopes that in working with the county and province and various stakeholders involved in the community hub, some creative funding ideas can be executed to gather the money needed to acquire the property.

If all goes well, Clarke said, the group could soon be sending in an engineer to put together a report, which will determine the feasibility of the building. For preparation of the engineering report, he said he believes the community hub will soon be asking council for $25,000.

And while Clarke thinks it is not a small amount of money, he said, he would hope that in the scope of the overall project, council will consider it to be a worthwhile investment.

Cam Davidson, member of the community hub committee, who was present at city hall Monday evening declined to comment on the motion passed by council committee.

If the city's expression of interest falls through, the property will be put on open market.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog