In sports, in every game, there are winners and losers. But in life, as Spencer Potter can attest, it's not always so black and white.

This weekend, the spirited and robust 70-year-old competed at the Canadian Squash Championship in Toronto, where he clashed against some of the country's top players of his vintage. He was disappointed when, in the bronze-medal match, he fell short and lost the decision against a superior opponent.

"I'm a competitive person, so I really liked the level of competition," said Potter. "The calibre of athletes was so high. Never in my life have I (seen) so many good squash players. They were beyond what I had to offer."

So, while the Orillian will admit to a hint of disappointment, he knows when he looks at the bigger picture, there is nothing to be disappointed about. Just two years ago, Potter had a heart attack, almost died and faced an uncertain future; he wondered if his competitive days were behind him.

Ironically, it started on the squash court. Potter was in the midst of a game in his regular league at Orillia's YMCA when he started to feel pain in his chest.

"I stopped playing and told my opponent that I wasn't feeling well," Potter recalled.

His court foe offered to drive him home - an offer he quickly accepted. He didn't even go to the locker room to change out of his sweaty shorts and T-shirt.

"When I got home, I sat on the couch and said to (wife) Irene, 'I'm not feeling well,'" he said, trying to put into words the excruciating chest pain he was experiencing. "Irene said, 'Let's go to the hospital.' But, by that time, I knew I wasn't able to, so Irene called 911 and by the time the paramedics got here, I was dead on the floor."

Thankfully, the paramedics and firefighters arrived quickly and, using a defibrillator, were able to revive Potter before rushing him to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, which specializes in heart health.

Over time, a stent was inserted into Potter's heart and a tragedy was narrowly averted. He remains thankful for the excellent and timely care he received; he knows it saved his life.

"Before that game, I had never had chest pains in my life. There was no indication at all that there was something wrong. It was a complete surprise," said Potter, whose wife calls him "the healthiest person I know."

Doctors said his fitness level was critical to his recovery. Potter also credits the rigorous Healthy Heart program he participated in. The program is administered by Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and conducted at the Barrie YMCA.

"It's a 14-week core-strengthening program that includes planking, push-ups, cycling, treadmill and other exercises," said Potter, who had to attend the hour-long program twice a week. "The instructor measures your progress week to week. It was excellent "¦ It made me so strong. Before, after I'd walk the dog, I'd come home and have to sit down. This program made a huge difference."

The program gave him the confidence to enter the national championship.

"It's the main reason I wanted to try this tournament. I know that something could happen at any time, so I wanted to do it this year because you just never know what the future holds."

And, he's glad he did. He said he will always cherish the experience.

"It was a great weekend, and to see the best there is in Canada "¦ it was incredible," he said with a smile. "I gave it my best shot and my family is so proud of what I'm doing and my friends from the YMCA sent encouraging emails all weekend. The support has been amazing - they were all rooting for me."

While Potter still has a 50% blockage on one side of his heart - an issue that must be dealt with at some point - he feels as good as he's ever felt. The occasional runner who loves to cycle with his wife has no plans to slow down.

"I'm 70 and I don't see me stopping. It's like golf: As long as you enjoy it, why stop?" he asked. "I like the competition and I like the social aspect."

That competition and social circle come in the form of the league he plays in at Orillia's YMCA. Under the leadership of volunteer Andy Beach, 32 players compete on Tuesday and Wednesday nights; Thursday nights offer drop-in sessions.

"I'm the old guy now," Potter said with a chuckle. "But I still want to win my games. There are great people at the Y, and (Beach) does a great job organizing things. You really need someone to do that."

Beach, in an email to league players, said Potter brings "good humour, great sportsmanship and magical talent to our club." He then encouraged Potter to "spread the good cheer, control the T and absolutely beat the snot out of them" at the nationals.

Potter, who has played racquetball and squash for decades and competed in both at regional and provincial championships, was thankful for the support.

"I've made some wonderful friends through squash," he said. "Every time I walk into the locker room, I just start smiling. I really love it."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67