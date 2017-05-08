REGINA — A former teacher and principal in Saskatchewan has had her teaching certificate suspended for six months after complaints that she forced players to strip during basketball practices.

Martina Cain must also pay a fine of $5,000.

Cain and five former students testified before a disciplinary committee of the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board in February.

Cain, who retired last June, was a teacher, principal and coach at a La Ronge high school.

A former student made complaints against Cain about professional misconduct in the mid-to-late 1980s.

The complainant accused Cain of being in a hot tub naked with another woman and the student, making the student steal a food tray from an A&W restaurant and sleeping in the same bed as the student.

The same student also complained about the basketball practices.

The disciplinary committee found professional misconduct occurred in regard to two of the four allegations.

The committee found that Cain and the student slept in the same bed at the same time on four to six occasions over a three-year period.

It was determined Cain rented a sparsely furnished basement suite which contained one bed, a lamp, a dining room table and chairs and a living room chair. There was also an unfurnished spare bedroom.

The committee deemed there was no malicious intent when Cain and the student slept in the same bed; however, the conduct was not in the best interests of the student.

The student also alleged that Cain had her and other students on a girls basketball team practice shooting hoops by playing strip basketball. The student said Cain told players to remove a piece of clothing if they missed a hoop.

The committee could not say for certain that Cain was present on the one occasion when the drill went beyond the removal of socks and shoes. But it did conclude Cain was responsible for introducing a drill where clothing was removed.

The committee ruled that Cain was responsible for what occurred during basketball practices because she was the coach and teacher.

“Ms. Cain failed to adequately supervise the students and failed to restrict the rules of the drill.”

Again, it was determined that Cain’s conduct was harmful to the best interests of the students.