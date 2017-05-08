Program offers life lessons for girls

Bullying, unrealistic expectations portrayed by media and low self-esteem are just some of the pressures faced by the teenage girl of today, according to one social worker.

Keeping these challenges in mind, Cynthia Lafayette hopes a new program called GIRL (Girls Inspiring each other, Respecting themselves and Loving who they are) will give local teenage girls the tools to cope effectively.

"GIRL is a five-week (free) program and is designed to provide girls with helpful information on topics such as building self-esteem and confidence and coping with stress and anxiety, diagnosed and in general," said Lafayette, who is director of youth programming and outreach at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Orillia. "We know that mental-health issues are on the rise for girls and this age group. We want to be able to provide them with guidance and support and where to go for further support."

Starting May 23, at the church at 99 Peter St. N., the weekly sessions, which will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m., will give participants a chance to talk and be heard.

"All of us have been through teen years," said Lafayette. "I went to three different high schools. And at the last one I went to, it was difficult to start over making friends. It was very challenging for me to do that.

"I would have definitely found it very helpful to have more information on self-esteem and confidence," she added. "It would have been so helpful to have some support and just be able to talk about your feelings and be heard."

"It's an age where they are transforming from being children to young adults, and it's challenging. This is just a little program. We can't change the world, but this is just to get out a little bit of information to them."

Along with information about community resources, the program will include life-skills training. Teaching participants how to cook a simple meal, sew and knit can give them a way to help relieve stress as well as useful skills that may have been lost over time because of increasing technology, Lafayette said.

"We will (also) provide opportunity to participate in relationship-building activities and games and simple things like how to make an infinity scarf or how to make leg warmers," she said.

The program is being funded by the church congregation, and it is open to all teenage girls in Orillia.

"We want to promote positivity, kindness, empathy and respecting and loving yourself and just being the best version of yourself, for yourself and others," said Lafayette.

She hopes to continue the program into summer.

To register, contact Lafayette at cfitbrit@gmail.com or call 705-325-5183, ext. 3.

