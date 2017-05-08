LETTER: Online voting not secure

Re: "Push for online voting flawed from the start," point of view, May 4

Characterizing opponents of Internet voting as Luddites opposed to "progressive change" seems rather disingenuous, considering the most passionate opponents, myself included, tend to be computer and security professionals.

Yes, that federal standing committee report is "lengthy" - as it should be, because Internet voting raises many complex issues. One contributor says: "If Internet voting puts our elections at risk - and it does - we must reject it until such time as it can be proven secure." (parl.gc.ca/HousePublications/Publication.aspx?Language=e&Mode=1&Parl=42&Ses=1&DocId=8655791&File=291#87)

Your article claims municipal Internet voting systems have never been hacked. Really? We have no way to know if those elections were fair, secret, or already hacked, because most of the risks that come with online voting are undetectable - by citizens, candidates and returning officers.

In their 2010 mid-term elections, a U.S. electoral district infamously tried Internet voting. Their "secure" demonstration site was hacked within hours by Michigan University students directed by computer science professor J. Alex Halderman. They could see names and votes, and alter votes at will. Alarmingly, they also saw other attacks, originating in China and Iran. Article here: phys.org/news/2010-11-dc-hacking-future-online-voting.html.

Some people mistakenly believe because banks use the Internet for financial transactions, it should be safe for voting, too. But there's a crucial difference: When there's a banking transaction error, both payer and payee know, and have it corrected. Internet voting miscounts, whether error or deliberate, are invisible to voters and returning officer alike.

Companies selling Internet voting services claim their voting website is "secure." But as so many businesses, governments and security agencies have learned, no website is completely secure. Some very clever people live for the challenge of hacking "secure" sites. Some unscrupulous people make a living doing it. Some foreign governments do it by policy.

Furthermore, no matter how secure their voting website is, the real voting system includes every voter's private laptop or smart phone. Thousands of these devices are vulnerable, and an easy target for hackers.

Major problems of verifiability, secrecy and security are inherent to Internet voting, have not, and probably cannot, be solved. There are no standards which Internet voting companies must meet - for competence, security, or conflict of interest. They bear no legal responsibility to voters or candidates, yet they declare the next mayor.

Voting is too fundamental to democracy to be outsourced.

Grant Hallman



Huntsville