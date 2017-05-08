The gifted mind works in mysterious ways.

Some of those ways were tested recently as 200 exceptional elementary school students from Simcoe County participated in the Gifted Outreach (GO) conference organized by the Simcoe County District School Board and Lakehead University.

"I like to play physical games, and I also like to build things," Elias Fiddick, 10, of Coldwater Public School, said as he worked away with three other students at building a foosball table out of cardboard and other recycled materials. "This way, we can build something and then play with it as well."

Fiddick and several others were part of one of various workshops organized by student-teachers, who are graduates of the university's bachelor of education program.

The purpose is to link the hands-on activities to a part of the curriculum, said Daniela Correia, a Barrie resident and recent Lakehead graduate, while also encouraging students to develop soft skills.

She and her colleague had designed the activity Fiddick was taking part in, testing math and science skills.

"It's more like an inquiry-based project, because they're going to decide what they're going to make and how they're going to make it," Correia said.

In addition to calculating the sizes of pieces to be used in the arcade game they were building, students had to figure out the science of making the parts work together.

It was a concept that intrigued Regent Park Public School student Patrick Piao.

"When I grow up, I want to be an architect," said the 11-year-old Orillia resident. "This activity is helping in designing."

He was working on building a marble-race game with two other students and had to use math to calculate angles for the arcade-style form of entertainment.

"I like the idea of a game made out of recyclable and used materials," said Garishan Kamalaraj, 10, of Chris Hadfield Public School in Bradford. "I think it's fun to play around with the material."

But the lessons went deeper than just math and science, said Kamalaraj.

"I'm learning how to socialize and make a game that is not just technology, but it can be made out of recyclable material," he said.

Where Kamalaraj and his group were tackling game production in the absence of technology, kids in other workshops were learning basic gaming code.

"Our teacher candidates have been responsible for planning and organizing the sessions, so it will certainly strengthen their skills and readiness to become a teacher," said Elizabeth Thomas, of Lakehead's faculty of education.

Throughout the day, students had opportunities to work on various aspects of gaming, from designing controllers and consoles to creating their own gaming characters - a workshop that tested their visual-arts skills.

"They're creating masks," said Amanda Kupka, a student-teacher supervising the GO design challenge, which also tested presentation and public speaking skills when students explained their creations to their peers.

Participating in the GO conference gave Kupka a chance to go through the planning process she can anticipate as a full-time teacher.

But she also learned about giving students creative independence.

"I'm learning how creative they can be," said Kupka. "You can give them an idea and they can totally take that and go make up their own characters. We may think they need support in some areas, but they're actually good doing things on their own."

