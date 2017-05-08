Kings settle for split on road

Despite a nearly seven-hour bus ride, Orillia's Experience Nissan Kings jumped to a fast start and rode an explosive first period to a 12-8 triumph over the host Akwesasne Indians Saturday night.

"The boys came out strong after the long bus trip," said Joel Campbell, the Kings' president, who noted netminder Cam Murphy had an excellent game to help backstop the victory.

The visitors struck for five first-period goals en route to building a 5-2 lead after 20 minutes. The two teams traded blows in the middle stanza as each tallied three goals; Orillia outscored the Indians 4-3 in the final frame to secure the team's first victory of the season.

Veteran Matthew Campbell was virtually unstoppable as he tallied six goals for the victors. First-year King Chris McLaughlin continued to show he belongs, as he netted a hat trick, while Matthew Clifford, David Wilkie and Trent Boyd added single markers. Rookie Michael Montgomery led all playmakers with four assists, while Owen King and Teagan Meredith each had three helpers in the intense contest at Anowarako:wa Arena.

On Sunday, the Kings ventured another hour east and crossed into Quebec to take on the Kahnawake Hunters. In the afternoon contest at the Kahnawake Sports Complex, the Kings could not recover from a dreadful start and dropped a 6-4 decision that helped the Hunters improve to 2-1 on the young Ontario Lacrosse Association Jr. B season.

The Hunters took advantage of the road-weary Kings, scoring four quick goals before the game was nine minutes old. After that, the Kings found their legs and gave the Hunters a good battle, but their goalie, Keron Dickson, was outstanding to preserve the victory for the home side.

"For whatever reason, we came out flat (against Kahnawake) and were down 4-0 midway through the first," said Campbell. "After that, we settled down and outscored them 3-2 the rest of the way and had a lot of good scoring chances; we just couldn't get the ball past their keeper."

Netminder Dylan O'Rourke made his debut with the Kings and had a solid game for the visitors. Matthew Campbell and Meredith each potted a pair of goals to pace the Kings' offence, while Tyler Goodchild set up two goals. The Kings took advantage of their power-play chances against the Hunters, tallying three goals with the man advantage. However, the Kings also gave up a short-handed tally in the hard-fought contest.

While their most daunting road trip of the season is already in the rear-view mirror, things won't get any easier for the Kings, who now sport a 1-2 record. Orillia will travel to Mississauga Wednesday night; the Tomahawks sport a perfect 3-0 record. On Friday, the Kings will finally return home to host Brampton (2-2) in an 8 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. The Kings will travel to Oakville on Saturday.

