What does it take to be a good nurse?

Lots of stamina, a giving personality and self-sacrifice, according to Bernadette DeMunnik.

DeMunnik, who graduated from Georgian College's nursing program in 1976, has been helping people as a nurse for 40 years - many of those spent at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

"I remember when I first started my career, it was difficult managing shift work with small children," she said in an interview Saturday during a Georgian nursing reunion at Casino Rama.

DeMunnik recalled being told nursing would be a challenge, but she quickly realized the difference between being told about something and living it.

"It changes your understanding and comprehension of it," she said.

When DeMunnik went to nursing school, it was only a two-year program.

"It was tightly packed to pump out RNs (registered nurses), because there was such a high need," she said. "Within a month of graduating, you were in charge, and you were expected to look after a full floor of patients. There was a lot to learn, and I certainly enjoyed it. It made me a lifelong learner."

The program evolved as health-care needs changed. What started as a two-year program evolved into a three-year program in the early 1980s. It is now a four-year bachelor's degree program.

"It has changed a lot, from the level of education, the depth and breadth, as well as the practice area," said Carol Ulliac, a former Barrie resident who graduated in 1976. "There's a lot of technology involved now. Things change at a continuous pace now with new practices, research, drugs and machinery."

Despite the changes in technology, devices and machines, the hands-on care and relationships nurses give to patients haven't changed, said Tilda Shalof, a registered nurse in Toronto, who was the keynote speaker for the reunion. Shalof has authored five books about nursing, including her latest, Bringing It Home: A Nurse Discovers Healthcare Beyond the Hospital.

"One young man I cared for had cystic fibrosis," she recalled. "We were able to give him a new set of lungs. And just after he woke up from surgery, he took his first breath and he told me that was the first time he took a breath and it didn't hurt."

For Shalof, it was gratifying the team had been able to provide the patient that opportunity.

"That's (something that is) unique about nurses that cannot be replaced by a computer," she said.

DeMunnik agreed.

"It's very rewarding to help them," she said. "If you just remember who you're there for - the patients - that helps centre you in times of heavy stress. If you can feel you're making a difference, it's worthwhile."

Nurses take strength from the gratification, said Karen Catling, who graduated in 1984, but she said the nurses' families also provide a vital support system.

"Your family takes care of you," said Catling, who is a nurse at OSMH. "When you go home and you're able to hug them and see your own healthy children and grandchildren grow, it's the best thing."

Nurses also have to figure out to how to take care of themselves, said Shalof.

"I've had a lot of support from the friendships, like you see here tonight," she said, referring to the 200 guests at the event, which was hosted by Canadian comedian and actor Jessica Holmes. "These friendships are lifelong friendships, because you've been through things as a nurse that no one else will understand. Your spouse has no clue, and you can't even capture the moment in explanation."

Georgian nursing graduate and Barrie resident Kathy Tickell had this advice for those considering nursing as a career: "Always care about your patient. No matter what is happening at home or what kind of day you're having, know that they're there relying on you, and you need to be there. You're going into this profession and you have to keep your heart open and spread that care out to everybody."

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog