Camp season just around the corner

A number of regular and themed summer-camp programs being offered through Camp Couchiching aim to keep kids busy and active this summer.

"We have a ton of really great programs happening this summer," Oona Ashmore, summer camp director for Camp Couchiching, said of the traditional day-camp and overnight programs, both offered as two-week-long sessions.

As well, this year, Camp Couchiching offers nine weeks of themed camp sessions.

"Those are tailored to more special interests," Ashmore said, noting the specialty camps are being offered through partnerships with other local organizations. "We're excited to be able to add that little bit of expertise to our programming as well. We have one with Mariposa Dance Company, one with Souldiers Skate Co., and we've also got one with a magician."

Running one theme per week, each of the special camps offers kids the opportunity to spend the morning participating in focused activities and later joining the rest of the campers for traditional activities offered at Camp Couchiching's outdoor location in Ramara Township, said Ashmore.

In addition to these new programs, she said, "we run in-house specialty camps, such as video making and paddle sports. So, they'll do canoe, kayak and stand-up paddle boarding."

Traditional day camps run for eight weeks, during which kids get to do a little bit of everything, including high ropes, swimming, kayaking, archery and more.

"We try and make sure if kids want to join us for all nine weeks of summer, they get a variety of activities," she said. "We have some kids who will do a couple of traditional camp weeks spread out throughout the summer and then they'll pick a couple of specialty camps to make things interesting."

With the capacity to host 60 kids per week for day camps and 200 kids per two weeks for overnight camps, programs operated mostly at capacity last year, and the organization is hoping for a similar response this year.

"Our biggest goal is to get kids outside and enjoying the outdoors, be away from their electronics and their day-to-day stuff and enjoy the simplicity of being outside and enjoying with their friends," she said. "I think not everybody has a chance to go up a high-ropes course or shoot an arrow. We're trying to give kids different experiences so they can learn and grow as people."

Overnight camp sessions will begin July 2, with day-camp sessions starting the next day. For information on available financial help, contact Camp Couchiching at 705-325-3428, and go to campcouchiching.com to register for any programs.

