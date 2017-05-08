Bail denied

A Penetanguishene man facing a slew of charges, including assault with a weapon, stemming from two separate incidents in Midland last week remains in custody.

Dillon Jackson was denied bail during an appearance in Barrie court Friday, with his case on more than a dozen charges forwarded to Midland court for a May 11 appearance.

According to Midland Police, the 27-year-old tried to steal a car from the local YMCA parking lot Thursday afternoon and was quickly arrested and released with conditions. A few hours later, police allege, the same man stabbed another man several times at an east-end residence and then stole another car, which was involved in a single-vehicle crash just outside of town, where Jackson was rearrested and held in custody.