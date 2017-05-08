All about the youth

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Orillia youth enjoyed a free pancake breakfast Sunday at Brewery Bay Food Company before they headed to Camp Couchiching for the day. The morning meal was part of activities held during National Youth Week, which concluded the same day, and raised money for next year's local National Youth Week events. Throughout the week, youth were given the chance to take part in arts, crafts and music at various locations around the city. Pictured, from left, are Orillia residents Justin Sydney, 12, Kierra Robbins, 15, and Ethan Pilon, 16.