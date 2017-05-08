A short history of height

I stumbled across an interesting article that changed my outlook on life. Napoleon Bonaparte wasn't short. Granted, he was never scouted by the Toronto Raptors, but Napoleon was somewhere around 5'6" in his sock feet. One historian said maybe even 5'7". At the time, 5'6" was the average height of a Frenchman. I tried to find out how tall the Duke of Wellington was, but apparently it was a military secret. Myself, I think around 4'8", give or take a foot. He was a good general. I'm not surprised; you know how bossy short people can be.

"Mary, get me a cup of coffee and be quick about it. Put down the frying pan; I was only kidding."

Women can be so sensitive these days. Sometimes I wish the suffragettes had minded their own business.

What does that useless bit of information about Napoleon have to do with Foster, you may ask but probably won't, so I will tell you anyway; I am 5'6". Well, maybe half a kilometre under that, but I used to be 5'6", or said I was, so I am not short at all. I was simply born in the wrong country and 168 years too soon. Had I wandered the streets of Paris back in the 1770s, I would have been just like every other peasant begging for sous on the rues.

I could have been another Victor Hugo, and Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil could have written a musical based on one of my books instead of Vic's Les Miserables. (Schönberg became very rich. He had enough money to have two dots put over his O. Now that's rich!)

Just like Jean Valjean, I could have stolen a loaf of bread, been sent to the Bastille and become famous. I actually tried it when I was a teenager and almost got away with it. I had the loaf of rye, but it fell out from under my jacket when I was stuffing in a package of pastrami. Plus, the large jar of Dijon mustard broke and ruined my white bucks.

Being short - I mean being somewhat below the average height of a Watusi warrior - has never been the drawback I worried about constantly as a teenager. I overcame it after a while and became quite the little slow dancer in my courting days, especially with the taller girls at ODCI. Unfortunately, I had to give it up after the concussion. Apparently, I was 'in the mood,' but she wasn't. As if the pain wasn't enough, the ringing in my ears kept the rest of the family awake at nights. The lobotomy helped and eventually I was allowed back in the house - but still not until everyone was asleep.

Whether it is an optical illusion or just my inferiority complex taking over my life, I seem to find myself looking up whenever I am with anyone over nine years old. My grandchildren passed me sometime back and I have been keeping a wary eye on the great-grandchildren, and it doesn't look good. Not only that - they have been snickering a lot lately and "doddering old geezer" seems to come up a lot, and that from the one who is only three.

I'm sure, over the centuries, one or two famous people have been slightly below average height, but so far I haven't found any. Albert Einstein was believed to be 5'7", but I suspect the top four inches was hair. People were shorter years ago, and that's true. Take a peek at the suits of armour at any museum; they were tiny. That suggests the legendary hero King Arthur wasn't exactly a big bruiser and had to use a stepladder to climb onto his horse.

No wonder it took Moses and the Israelites 40 years to reach the Promised Land. With the little, wee, short legs they had back then, they were lucky to get there at all. If Cecil B. DeMille had been concerned about accuracy when he filmed The Ten Commandments, Mickey Rooney would have got the starring role.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.