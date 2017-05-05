Donna Valentine just wishes May would go away.

The Severn Township resident spent much of Friday trying to secure her home from the cresting waters that pass in front of her Peninsula Point Road location.

"I just came in from putting sandbags (out)," she said, noting some of her elderly neighbours are having difficulty lifting the heavy bags and putting them in place.

"It's getting pretty bad. It's pretty close to my doorway and I can't go out without big rubber boots."

Valentine and her husband have lived in the home bordering the Trent-Severn Waterway for close to 30 years.

"This is the highest we've ever seen it. We're scared and kind of worried. It'd sure be nice if we could get some help."

Officials with both Severn and neighbouring Ramara Township plan to keep abreast of the situation over the weekend when more heavy rains are expected.

"We just want our residents to be safe," Severn Mayor Mike Burkett said, noting councillors have been touring the municipality and the township's emergency management team is meeting regularly to keep up-to-date on constantly changing conditions.

Ramara Fire Chief Dave McCarthy said the township remains vigilant and will respond if people need their help.

McCarthy said the township's community control group has met and will continue to monitor the situation that has seen the Black, Green and Talbot rivers all cresting as Lake Simcoe and Lake St. John are filled beyond capacity due to recent rain.

"The conditions are perfect right now for flooding," McCarthy said. "Keep your fingers crossed that we don't have to evacuate people."

Ramara also employs a mass notification system to keep residents abreast of any concerns or pertinent municipal information. Those wishing to receive alerts through the community information system (CIS) can sign up via the township's website.

"We will continue to employ the new CIS system and website as well as other social media in order to keep Ramara citizens aware of any changing or imminent situations," McCarthy said, adding residents along the potential flood-prone area should ensure they don't leave any important items, especially those with deep personal meaning, in their basements.

And while Severn residents can get sandbags to battle the higher-water levels at four locations (Washago Park, Lauderdale Cres./Peninsula Point Road intersection, Coldwater Community Centre and Cambrian/Canal Road), Ramara isn't supplying them this year following an earlier council decision.

"The municipality was supplying sandbags and it wasn't fair to everyone," Clarke said, noting those not living near the water were having to subsidize those residing adjacent to the municipality's lakes and rivers.

"It's not a new announcement. You've got to flood proof your own property. It's Mother Nature. You're responsible for your own property."

That said, Clarke noted the township does have nearly 4,000 sandbags on reserve to ensure municipal culverts and other important infrastructure remain functional.

In Severn, meanwhile, CAO Henry Sander noted that residents requiring sandbags must arrive with their own shovels to fill the bags and need to be able to move the heavy objects into their vehicles.

"We're encouraging people not to drive on roads that are blocked off," said Sander, who also cautioned against venturing near rivers, ditches or other locations where fast-moving water could prove dangerous.

"It's a risk when you do that."

