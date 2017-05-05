The importance of hospice

As Donald Trump pulls the plug on Obamacare south of the border, leaving many Americans frightened by their sickening level of health care, many point to Canada's system as the gold standard. And amid the many nightmarish stories told by our U.S. neighbours, it's hard to dispute that assertion.

But our health-care system is far from perfect. Some would argue long waiting times for certain tests and an overburdened system is causing many ailing and dying people to suffer far longer than necessary.

Hospital administrators will tell you there is simply not enough funding to provide the level of health care many expect. It's why Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) must rely more and more on its foundation to raise much-needed funds for equipment and renovations. So, it should come as no surprise that the city's new hospice will also need to look to the community for almost half of its yearly operating expenses.

First, the good news. Orillia businessman Leon Welch has donated two acres of land on Norweld Drive where the modular facility will be constructed. Equally important, the Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) has approved $525,000 in annual funding. The bad news is the Mariposa Place Hospice's annual operating budget for its new five-bed facility is about $900,000. That means the community will need to step up with about $400,000 - every year.

The importance of a hospice cannot be overstated. It's been a need in our community for decades - a need that has become more and more acute as our population ages and our overcrowded hospitals become unable and unwilling to provide palliative care.

"Palliative care begins the minute you're given a life-threatening diagnosis," said Dr. Erika Catford who, with Dr. Si Lowry, are co-chairs and driving forces behind the new facility. "It's been known for many years that there's a requirement... There isn't a designated space for palliative care at OSMH at this time. Ideally, those needs are best served in a dedicated place that gives them comfortable end-of-life care."

The hospice will do just that. It will have five bedrooms, sitting areas, a kitchen and community room; it will be a homey haven for local patients and their families. "We want it to be a place of comfort for patients and their family at end of life so they can focus on living well and not the negative aspects of dying," Catford said. "They'll have a place where we can provide pain and other end-of-life symptom management so that people can die in comfort and families can be with their loved one."

It's fantastic news for our community and Drs. Lowry and Catford, who have been working diligently on the initiative for three-plus years, deserve our thanks. At the same time, it serves as an indictment of sorts of our health-care system. It's shameful that palliative patients cannot get the care they need at our community hospital and it's disheartening that such a necessary and important facility must sing for its supper and invest so much of its time and energy into trying to raise money.

But, we can whine and moan or we can step up and help. With that in mind, the Mariposa House Hospice is encouraging those interested in supporting the facility as a volunteer or donor to attend a May 10 information session in the Tournament Room at Rotary Place. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Lowry and Catford will be there to answer your questions. They would be thrilled with your support.

