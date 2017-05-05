Paying it forward after suicide attempt

As Angie Green-Hill watched her husband play with their young children in the backyard of their Orillia home, she thought, "They don't need me. They're already having fun outside."

She asked her husband to take their kids to the park with friends. Then she wrote her suicide note.

"I wrote a note saying how much I loved my mom and dad, friends and family, and that I want them to carry on my charity work," said Green-Hill, emotional as she recalled the note she wrote last fall. "I just said, 'I'm tired and I see that you can all go on in life without me. You don't need me. Don't dwell on anything about why I am going to do what I am going to do.'"

With the letter on the kitchen table, she sent her group of friends on the online messaging service WhatsApp a text message about it and walked into the garage, where she hooked a hose to the car exhaust and waited to die.

The next thing she remembered was being held by her friend, Staci Shaw, for what seemed like an eternity.

"Luckily, I had amazing friends who came to my rescue," she said, smiling through her tears.

Overwhelmed by financial stress and returning to work after a decade-long hiatus, life seemed to be spiralling out of control for Green-Hill. It came to a head on that day last fall.

After the suicide attempt, she spent two weeks as an inpatient at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH), before being released with a new mixture of medications to help better manage her bipolar mood disorder - a diagnosis she'd received years earlier.

"But that's all you receive," said Green-Hill. "You don't get therapy or coping strategy skills when you go back into the community. You only get meds."

And the meds weren't enough.

"If I didn't go anywhere, I'd just lay in bed," she said. "That's how bad my depression and anxiety were. I knew I had to do something."

Petrified about what that something would be, she was relieved when her doctor recommended her to the day hospital program, which provides intervention for acute symptoms of mental illness as an alternative to being admitted as an inpatient.

"I went on my first day and there were about 15 in my group, and everyone had a different story, but the core was we all suffered from something," said Green-Hill. "We all related to each other and we were all there to help each other."

Three weeks later, she felt the program had saved her life.

"I am such a better person now than I've ever been my entire life," she said. "I know how to deal with my emotions. I know how to deal with anxiety when it's coming on. I know what I can and can't do physically. I feel wonderful. I feel like a better mom; I feel like a better wife; I feel like a better friend to my friends."

Back in the workforce part-time, Green-Hill wants to give back to the program that helped nurse her back to health.

Banking on the success of a social media campaign she ran last year to collect money and food for The Sharing Place Food Bank, she reached out to friends on Facebook to request items for an online auction.

"I put out a call on Facebook to local companies to donate new items or services," she said. "I have, within two days, well over 100 donated items. I had such an overwhelming response that I bundled some of the items to make into gift packages."

The auction went live Monday and included items such as a Tangle Creek golf pass for four, donated by Tangle Creek and Murray St. Onge, a pair of bicycles donated by Wes Brennan Construction, and accessories donated by CC Fashions.

"The money should go toward buying supplies for the program or upgrading the facilities for making it even better than it already is," Green-Hill said. "If this saves even one person, that's all that matters to me. If one person reads the article and goes through the program and betters their life, all this work is worth it."

The auction, including rules and regulations, can be found at facebook.com/events/1691538711146877. The auction ends at 5 p.m. Sunday.

"I pray this opens up the conversation," she said. "It's not anything to be ashamed of. We can't see the disease; that's what's scary about it. I'm not afraid to talk about it. If I'm not afraid, maybe someone else can also speak out about it."

Green-Hill can be reached through the auction's Facebook page for further information.

