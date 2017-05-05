Orillia cadet earns provincial medal

An Orillia pre-teen has been selected as the top Navy League Cadet in Ontario.

Chief Petty Officer Ryan Rotar, a 12-year-old student of Orchard Park Public School, received the Cadet Medal of Excellence at a ceremony last month.

Each year, one Cadet Medal of Excellence is handed out for every 200 cadets in the province. With approximately 1,200 cadets, six Ontario youth were selected to receive the honour this year. Of those six, one was chosen as head of the class, after a panel of judges poured through resumes and letters of recommendation.

This year, that cadet was Rotar. The youngster was humbled by his honour, as it cemented in him a desire to continue in the cadet program.

"This medal, for me, kind of solidified my future in cadets," he said at the Orillia squadron's regular meeting Tuesday night. "Learning that I had done well to actually be granted the privilege of wearing this medal every day, it just really solidified what I'd be doing in my future."

The immediate future for Rotar involves the sea cadets, as at age 12, he is in his final year of the Navy League program. As for when he's older, Rotar is eyeing a career in the military, possibly in the air force or navy.

Lt Com. Shawn Cudmore oversees a number of cadet squadrons throughout central Ontario, including Orillia. He explained what would have made Rotar stand out as an exemplary cadet.

"(The commanding officer) is looking for overall deportment, overall dress, how he behaves as a cadet when you don't think anybody's looking," Cudmore said. How Rotar acts with his fellow cadets is also important.

"As a senior cadet, it's part of your responsibilities to, as a developing leader, work with the younger kids and help them move along," Cudmore added. "All those qualities that are supposed to be what we're all looking for in a cadet."

Ryan had wanted to be a cadet since the fourth grade, finally signing up in 2015. In the two years since, he's worked his way up to being second-in-command of the squadron, among the young cadets. Each week, he said, he would enjoy what he was doing and learning, striving to be better and better each time.

He said his mother, Lynn Whalan, looked like she was almost in tears the night his award was announced. There was no almost about it, she said. She was overcome with joy at what her son had accomplished.

"I'm extremely proud of him," she said. "I am so blessed to have such an awesome young man in my life. I couldn't ask for him to be more than what he is now."

Rotar said he gets a lot of self-pride from being in the cadets, and enjoys being part of an organization that gives back to the community. That altruistic mindset is guiding him as he enters his teenage years and next stage of being a cadet.

"In Sea Cadets, I intend to keep furthering my cadet career and furthering myself," Ryan said. "And along the way, helping others achieve the goals they want to achieve. Overall, just help them to progress, so one day they can take my place."

The Navy League Cadets currently have about 30 members. For more information on getting your children involved in the program, call Cathy Crawford at 705-325-9068.

