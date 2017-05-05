Mark it on the calendar

We all organize our lives by the calendar and clock in order to keep things on schedule with the exact date and time for events like appointments, meetings, bill payments and entertainment shows or festivals. Every event planned to happen at a predetermined place, day and time. Nature also runs on a clock throughout the seasons, but dates and times for events can vary greatly from year to year.

We employ the most internationally used civil calendar, called the Gregorian calendar, named after Pope Gregory XIII, who introduced it in October 1582. It is a solar-based calendar with 365 days a year and divided into 12 irregular months.

It was a refinement of the Julian calendar and involved a .002% correction in the length of the year over the previously used Julian calendar, first implemented by Roman emperor Julius Caesar in 46 BC. It was inaccurate since it didn't properly reflect the actual time for the Earth to circle once around the sun, known as a tropical year. The Gregorian calendar is still not perfect and is off by one day every 3,236 years. Up until the mid-eighth century BC, calendars had 360 days in a year but were reluctantly changed to 12 months, each with 30 days, with five days added at the end of the year. The Celts based their calendar on nature and had 12 months but added a 13th month every two-and-a-half years to align the lunations with the solar year. Today, we seem to have a system that may not be perfect but works for us since nature is so dependent on weather.

So, now with 12 months and 365 days every year, what is your favourite day of the year? A few years ago, I would have said it was my birth date because it was in mid-April and the coming of spring with birds, flowers and the growth of all living things. However, the government has changed that since your driver licence, vehicle plate renewal, health card renewal, passport renewal and any other time-sensitive document comes due on your birthday. Birthdays are now more work, trying to figure out what document is due for that year. Some people remember fondly their wedding and celebrate it each year with an anniversary. Others have their favourite day of the year as an auspicious occasion in their life, like a fortunate or prosperous day in the past.

I have decided my favourite day of the year is what I call leaf-out day. No, it is not the day the Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the running for the Stanley Cup for another year; it is the day the leaves on most of the deciduous trees all open up at once. The leaves that have been packed tightly inside the buds that formed last fall suddenly open with the warmer weather. The leaves that push out of the buds are not the dark green we observe in summer, filled with chlorophyll that manufactures the food for the tree all summer. These small leaves are yellowish green at first but give the trees that have had the bare-limb look all winter a different appearance.

Leaf-out day for 2017 was April 28, but don't expect it to be marked on a calendar, noted in the news or occur on this date next year. I have seen leaf-out dates as early as April 25 and as late as May 5, depending on the year. If you start watching in late March and early April, you can sometimes estimate when it will occur. It is well after the first butterflies appear, the first frog that calls, the return of the early migrating birds and the first spring ephemeral wildflowers that bloom in the woods. The ice has left the lakes and the snow has all melted by the arrival of leaf-out day.

The February buds of the trembling aspen trees start to open in March, revealing the catkins flowers by early April. By late April, just before leaf-out, these catkins are fully emerged and some have already dropped from the tree. Not all tree species have the leaves open on leaf-out day. The trembling aspen is one of the first tree species to break bud along with the willows, maples, birches and ironwoods. Beech, oak and elm will slightly delay their emergence in case the weather turns cold again, with the ashes among one of the last to open. The colder day and mainly the length of day in the fall will cause the trees to go into winter dormancy, while the warmer temperatures and longer length of day will cause them to wake up again. Every day now, more trees will leaf-out, and soon all will be in full leaf again.

Snowy in spring

A snowy egret was observed at Matchedash Bay May 2. This is an unusual species to be found this far north, and there are few records for Simcoe County. Another rare bird for the area was the western tanager, observed at Dwight in Muskoka. This is a good time of year to see these rare birds - in a few weeks, the leaves will be fully emerged, making the birds harder to find as they are hidden from our view by the foliage.

Cougar starved

I wrote in early April about a young, male cougar that was found frozen in a snow bank March 25, west of Thunder Bay, along a remote logging road, Boreal Road, just west of Kakabeka Falls. The local woman who found the cat realized the significance of her find and took the body to a local taxidermist friend and informed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The skin was left with the taxidermist, but the ministry took the body of the cougar in order to conduct a couple of tests - a necropsy to determine the health of the cat and a DNA analysis to determine its origin. We have received the results of the first test from Doug Campbell, a pathologist with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative. Campbell found the cat was emaciated, with no stomach contents, and determined it starved to death. We anxiously await the results of the second test, which may determine where the cat was born. Will it be one from eastern or western North America, or an import from the south brought in as a pet that escaped or was turned out into the wild?

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.