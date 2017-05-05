LETTER: Fair and equitable?

Re: "Brown blasts budget," April 29 edition

I have to disagree with Simcoe-North MPP Patrick Brown again. He said he opposes the NDP's universal Pharmacare plan because he doesn't believe everyone should have coverage for their medicine. He says universal coverage is not equitable.

I think Mr. Brown decries the possibility of middle class kids -- not just children living in poverty -- getting free Pharmacare because he's trying to distract us from the fact that he (again) has no plan of his own. Or rather, doesn't want us to know what his plan is.

Meanwhile, since Premier Kathleen Wynne's ratings fell into the Humber River, she's embraced talking about anything but hydro bills and overcrowded hospitals. But she, too, believes we do not all deserve drug coverage. She wants the system to exclude people between the ages of 24 and 66.

Meanwhile, Neither Brown nor Wynne dare address the reality of daily life in most of Ontario. Both refuse to talk about the fact that under years of Conservative and Liberal government, Ontarians' once-admired lifestyle has been allowed to crumble. Families are at a tipping point. People are struggling to pay their hydro bills while also paying for the cost of housing and prescription medicine, alongside everything else that comes from our chequing accounts every month.

Our standard of living has not improved under either the Conservative or Liberal banner. Long-term care is in shambles, well-paying jobs remain elusive, gas prices float with the wind, hydro has become a luxury, good health care is dependent on overworked doctors and nurses, and people who need specialized care must hold fundraisers to pay for essential medical and personal services. Is this the Ontario you want for your children?

I would say to Mr. Brown: medicine isn't a luxury. You don't pull out your wallet when you go to the doctor's office, and you shouldn't have to rack up credit card bills at your pharmacy.

Elizabeth Van Houtte

President

Simcoe-North, ONDP